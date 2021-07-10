Amalgamated Bank Sells 259 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tennant were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

