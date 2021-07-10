Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

