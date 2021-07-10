7,000 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

