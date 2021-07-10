Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

