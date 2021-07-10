FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 114.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

