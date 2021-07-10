Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells $221,693.22 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40.

Shares of ALB opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

