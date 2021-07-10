Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

