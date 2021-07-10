Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to “Hold”

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

