FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.31.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $253.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.