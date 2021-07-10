Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

DDOG stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,705,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,291 shares of company stock worth $59,589,144 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

