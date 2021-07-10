Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Several other analysts have also commented on IVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

