LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.40. 9,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,909,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

