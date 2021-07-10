Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Up 5%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.39 and last traded at $76.22. Approximately 17,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 617,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,400 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $3,025,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,786 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,404 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

