Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 325,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

