HSBC Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $22.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $60,008,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.