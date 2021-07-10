Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Gaia posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Gaia stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

