Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) versus Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head to Head Review

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

41.5% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.51 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.67 Skillz $230.12 million 30.58 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -43.29

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digerati Technologies and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 43.75%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Skillz.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.