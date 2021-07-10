Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Review

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Profound Medical alerts:

42.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Profound Medical and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 49.00 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -14.04 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.57 -$1.21 million $0.02 178.50

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -385.73% -31.62% -29.48% Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.04%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 128.76%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.