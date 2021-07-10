Amalgamated Bank Sells 833 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in APi Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE APG opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.