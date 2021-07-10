Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 30,270 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James F. Reddoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

