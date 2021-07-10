Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

