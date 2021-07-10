Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 4.8%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 31,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,142,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.