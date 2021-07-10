Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 269676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBB. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabina Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.72.

The company has a market cap of C$580.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

