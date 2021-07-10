The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) were down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 14,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,424,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

