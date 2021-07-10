MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Down 5.7%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.54. 4,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,523,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

