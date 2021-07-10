Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post sales of $337.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.58 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

