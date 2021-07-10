Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 3.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.70. 167,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,001,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.
The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
