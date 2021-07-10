Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 3.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.70. 167,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,001,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

