Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of FANUY opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.