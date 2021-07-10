Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

FWONA opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

