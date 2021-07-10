11,459 Shares in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.