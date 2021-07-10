Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,000 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TRIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $383.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.