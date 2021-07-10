Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,261 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $109.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

