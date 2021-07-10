Head-To-Head Survey: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) & Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Popular has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.32 $506.62 million $5.87 12.76 Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.25 $32.50 million $1.64 24.87

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 28.17% 12.47% 1.12% Bryn Mawr Bank 24.83% 9.94% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Popular and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Summary

Popular beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 172 branches; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 118 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing service. It provides its services through 41 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

