First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

