Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $376,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.77.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

