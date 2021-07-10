Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,922 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.23. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.