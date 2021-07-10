Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.46 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

