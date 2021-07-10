Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Sells $3,628,901.60 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,628,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Calvin Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

