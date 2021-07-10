Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Sells $3,628,901.60 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,628,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Calvin Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88.
NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
