Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

