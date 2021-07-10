Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 70,969 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Harsco worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 16.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $19.85 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

