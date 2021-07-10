Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $73,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.