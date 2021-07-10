JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 2,280.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of JFrog worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in JFrog by 31.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 187.8% during the first quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

FROG stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -312.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

