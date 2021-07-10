Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 794.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

