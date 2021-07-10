Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.