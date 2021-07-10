Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

