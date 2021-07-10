Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells $2,155,290.06 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Liaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12.
Shares of CPRT opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.