Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells $2,155,290.06 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Liaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12.

Shares of CPRT opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

