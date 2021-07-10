XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $84.52 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.79.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 26.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

