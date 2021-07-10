XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $84.52 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.79.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 26.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.