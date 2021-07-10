Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

NOVA stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

