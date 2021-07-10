Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to “Hold”

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

