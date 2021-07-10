Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.89. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNT. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

